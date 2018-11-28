Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Drops out of lineup Tuesday
Gudbranson won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Gudbranson may be injured, but if not it's likely he's a healthy scratch after recording zero points and a minus-12 rating in the last seven outings. Alex Stecher will fill the void on the blue line.
