Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Expected to sit Tuesday
Gudbranson (upper body) skated on his own prior to Monday's practice, but he's not expected to play Tuesday against the Islanders.
Gudbranson's presence on the ice Monday suggests he's making progress in his recovery, but he'll need to return to practice with his teammates before receiving clearance for game action. The 2010 first-round pick is a solid shut-down defender, but he has virtually no offensive upside, which keeps him from being a viable option in nearly all fantasy formats.
