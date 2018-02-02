Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Finds ways to contribute
Gudbranson notched four hits and three blocks in his first game back from injury versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Other than his ancillary stats, Gudbranson was held of the scoresheet, while logging 15:44 of ice time. With a handful of other young blueliners at coach Travis Green's disposal, there is no guarantee the Ottawa native will consistently be in the lineup on a game-to-game basis.
