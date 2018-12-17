Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Game-time call
Gudbranson (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's clash with Edmonton, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Gudbranson was expected to be in the lineup versus the Flyers on Saturday, but missed the game due to his upper-body issue. Whether the defender will play Sunday's matchup with the Oilers won't be determined until warm-ups, however, if he does sit out, Michael Del Zotto or Alex Biega figures to take his spot on the blue line.
