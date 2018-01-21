Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Heads to IR

Gudbranson (back) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Gudbranson will miss his second consecutive game Sunday due to this injury, but it's unlikely fantasy owners are in dismay, as he had just one goal and seven shots on goal in his previous nine appearances. Either Derrick Pouliot or Alex Biega will suit up in Gudbranson's place.