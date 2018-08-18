Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Healthy ahead of training camp
Gudbranson (shoulder) has experienced no setbacks this summer and all signs point to the defenseman being ready for the start of the season, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650 reports.
The tall, stay-at-home blueliner underwent shoulder surgery in March and missed the final 12 games of the 2017-18 campaign. Considering Gudbranson has never eclipsed 13 points in a single season, this news won't cause any kind of stir in the fantasy realm, but Vancouver's goaltenders should be ecstatic given Gudbranson's commitment to pushing the puck away from the cage.
