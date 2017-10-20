Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety
Gudbranson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for boarding Boston's Frank Vatrano during Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
The 25-year-old blueliner was handed a 10 minute misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for his hit on Vatrano, so the fact that the NHL is considering further discipline shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The NHL's decision should be announced following Gudbranson's hearing Friday.
