Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety

Gudbranson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for boarding Boston's Frank Vatrano during Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

The 25-year-old blueliner was handed a 10 minute misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for his hit on Vatrano, so the fact that the NHL is considering further discipline shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The NHL's decision should be announced following Gudbranson's hearing Friday.