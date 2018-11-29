Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Injury lingers
Gudbranson (neck) won't suit up against the Golden Knights on Friday.
Gudbranson's considered questionable for Saturday's home game against the Stars. The physical defenseman missed his first game of the season Tuesday, which ended up as a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.
