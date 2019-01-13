Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Looking to end drought

Gudbranson will look to end his 12-game drought against his former Panthers on Sunday.

Gudbranson isn't known for his offense, however his eight points are the most he's posted as a Canuck, and is on pace to top his career-best 13 points. Over the past two outings, he has a combined eights hits, but a minus-7 rating with no PIM.

