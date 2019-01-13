Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Looking to end drought
Gudbranson will look to end his 12-game drought against his former Panthers on Sunday.
Gudbranson isn't known for his offense, however his eight points are the most he's posted as a Canuck, and is on pace to top his career-best 13 points. Over the past two outings, he has a combined eights hits, but a minus-7 rating with no PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...