Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Might return to lineup
Gudbranson (neck) might play Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
Gudbranson has missed the previous three contests, but is looking to make his return in time for Tuesday's game versus the Wild. Consider him a game-time decision.
