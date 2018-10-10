Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Minus-3 in defeat
Gudbranson finished Tuesday's game a minus-3, in a 5-3 loss to Carolina.
The 2010 third overall pick has only once recorded double-digit points in a season. Furthermore, he's been a minus player in six of his seven NHL campaigns. Due to his offensive limitations, Gudbranson shouldn't be trusted in fantasy.
