Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Minus-3 in defeat

Gudbranson finished Tuesday's game a minus-3, in a 5-3 loss to Carolina.

The 2010 third overall pick has only once recorded double-digit points in a season. Furthermore, he's been a minus player in six of his seven NHL campaigns. Due to his offensive limitations, Gudbranson shouldn't be trusted in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories