Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Not listed on injured reserve

Updating a previous item, Gudbranson (back) is not on injured reserve, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. However, the Cancuks are calling him day-to-day.

The 26-year-old has struggled to find the scoresheet in 2017-18, notching a mere three points (one goal, two assists) in 32 games, but he has thrown his body around, notching 78 hits. Gudbranson will still miss Sunday's tilt, while looking to return Tuesday against Los Angeles.