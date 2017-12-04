Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Out at least one more week
Gudbranson (upper body) is at least a week away from returning, according to coach Travis Green.
Vancouver has won just two of its past five games without the physical, shutdown defenseman in tow, but he hasn't recorded a single point through 21 games, so the vast majority of fantasy owners won't flinch at this news.
