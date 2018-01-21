Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Out Saturday with back spasms

Gudbranson will not suit up for Saturday night's game in Edmonton due to back spasms.

Gudbranson has already missed 12 games this season with an upper-body injury, so it's possible that this bout of back spasms is in some way related to that. Either way, most fantasy players probably won't notice the absence of the stay-at-home defenseman. Derrick Pouliot or Alex Biega figure to draw into the lineup in place of Gudbranson.