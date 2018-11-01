Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Picks up assist
Gudbranson picked up his second apple of the year in Wednesday's victory over Chicago.
Gudbranson isn't known for his offensive contributions, so it's nice to see him chip in every now and then. He's relied on for his defensive game, and even more so now with both Alex Edler and Chris Tanev out. Despite the extra ice time, don't expect a huge uptick in his production, as his only special team usage is on the penalty kill.
