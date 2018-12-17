Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Playing Sunday
Gudbranson (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Oilers on Sunday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Gudbranson slides back into the lineup following a two-game stint on the sidelines. The blueliner is currently bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, during which he managed a lone assist. Given his lack of offensive talent, the Ottawa native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
