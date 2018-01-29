Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Playing Tuesday if medically cleared

Gudbranson (back) will shoot to return Tuesday against Colorado.

Gudbranson revealed following Monday's practice that he feels he's recovered enough to play in Tuesday's tilt, but needs medical clearance to take the ice. The 26-year-old's provided minimal offense this season notching three points (one goal, two assists) in 32 games, but if Gudbranson does indeed return, Alex Biega will likely head to the press box.