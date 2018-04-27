Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Posts disappointing numbers in 2017-18
Gudbranson (shoulder) played just 52 games this season, scoring a pair of goals and five points.
The 26-year-old blueliner dealt with injuries to his back and most recently his shoulder, holding him out of the final 12 games of the season. Gudbranson has never been much of a fantasy asset and hasn't played more than 65 games since the 2014-15 season. He can be mostly left off fantasy draft boards heading in to next season.
