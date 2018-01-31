Play

Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Questionable for Thursday's tilt

Gudbranson (back) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Chicago.

Coach Travis Green is hopeful that Gudbranson will be ready to roll against the Blackhawks, but the 26-year-old blueliner will need to be officially cleared by the Canucks' training staff before making his return to the lineup. Vancouver should release another update on Gudbranson's status following Thursday's morning skate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories