Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Questionable for Thursday's tilt
Gudbranson (back) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Chicago.
Coach Travis Green is hopeful that Gudbranson will be ready to roll against the Blackhawks, but the 26-year-old blueliner will need to be officially cleared by the Canucks' training staff before making his return to the lineup. Vancouver should release another update on Gudbranson's status following Thursday's morning skate.
