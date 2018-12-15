Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Ready to rock

Gudbranson (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Gudbranson missed Thursday's game against Nashville due to back spasms, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 26-year-old blueliner will return to his role skating on the Canucks' second pairing against Philadelphia.