Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Ready to rock
Gudbranson (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Gudbranson missed Thursday's game against Nashville due to back spasms, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 26-year-old blueliner will return to his role skating on the Canucks' second pairing against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...