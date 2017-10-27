Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Receives clean bill of health

Gudbranson (wrist) didn't sustain an injury during Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Gudbranson left Thursday's contest late in the third period with an apparent wrist injury, but the Canucks were evidently just being overly cautious with the 25-year-old blueliner. He'll hope to notch his first point of the season Monday against the Stars.