Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Receives one-game ban
Gudbranson will miss Friday's matchup with Buffalo as he serves a one-game suspension for boarding, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Gudbranson has never been hit with a fine or a suspension by the league, which likely eased the severity of the penalty -- combined with the fact that Frank Vatrano does not appear to have suffered an injury on the play. With the 25-year-old ineligible to play, Alex Biega will make his season debut for the Canucks.
