Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Remains day-to-day
Gudbranson (back) is still day-to-day and, thus, will not suit up for Tuesday night's contest against the Kings.
Per Farhan Lalji of TSN, the Canucks hope to have Gudbranson skating Wednesday, with the likely intention that he be ready to play Thursday against Buffalo. Vancouver has lost both games that the 26-year-old has missed, giving up six goals in the process, so having him back before the All-Star break would probably be ideal.
