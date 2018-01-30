Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Gudbranson (back) will not play against the Avalanche on Tuesday night.
Gudbranson will miss his fifth consecutive contest and 18th overall this season, as this back spasm issue continues to give him problems. Coach Travis Green said the team would "see where he's at tomorrow" and considering Gudbranson's already questionable status coming into Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Thursday against Chicago.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Playing Tuesday if medically cleared•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Remains day-to-day•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Not listed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Heads to IR•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...