Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Gudbranson (back) will not play against the Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Gudbranson will miss his fifth consecutive contest and 18th overall this season, as this back spasm issue continues to give him problems. Coach Travis Green said the team would "see where he's at tomorrow" and considering Gudbranson's already questionable status coming into Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Thursday against Chicago.

