Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Renews contract for three years, $12 million

Gudbranson signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with the Canucks on Thursday.

"Erik is an important part of our team and provides a physical element to our blueline," said GM Jim Benning. "His leadership qualities help us as we continue to integrate younger players in our lineup. He is a quality person, a great teammate, outstanding in the community and we are excited to have him as part of our team moving forward." While the Vancouver bosses clearly admire Gudbranson, he isn't admired in the same way when it comes to fantasy hockey, as the 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman seemingly left his offensive skills in the junior ranks in 2010-11, when he potted 12 goals and set up 22 more with OHL Kingston. Originally nabbed by the Panthers with the third overall pick in the 2010 draft, Gudbranson's only managed 14 goals and 39 helpers through 380 games at hockey's prime rank.