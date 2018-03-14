Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Sidelined for remainder of season
Gudbranson is set to undergo a shoulder operation that will end his 2017-18 campaign.
The big-bodied defenseman has apparently been dealing with the injury since early in the season, and with the postseason out of reach, the team and player decided that the best course of action would be surgery. In 52 games, Gudbranson produced two goals, five points, and a minus-7 rating while playing an average of 18:25 per game. Gudbranson is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Renews contract for three years, $12 million•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Finds ways to contribute•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Back in action Thursday•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Questionable for Thursday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Playing Tuesday if medically cleared•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...