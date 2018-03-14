Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Sidelined for remainder of season

Gudbranson is set to undergo a shoulder operation that will end his 2017-18 campaign.

The big-bodied defenseman has apparently been dealing with the injury since early in the season, and with the postseason out of reach, the team and player decided that the best course of action would be surgery. In 52 games, Gudbranson produced two goals, five points, and a minus-7 rating while playing an average of 18:25 per game. Gudbranson is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.