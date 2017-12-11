Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Still week away

Gudbranson (upper body) is still a week out from returning to the lineup, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

It seems every week, the news remains the same that Gudbranson is a week away from being available for the Canucks. The news comes at a bad time for the club as Sven Baertschi (jaw) has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks and Brandon Sutter (undisclosed) is still working his way back. Gudbranson has already missed the last eight games and appears set to miss another four.