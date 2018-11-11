Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Streak at five games and six points

Gudbranson's goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres extended his point streak to five games.

He has two goals and four assists in that span. Gudbranson brings an edge to his game that means he could be a valuable fantasy asset in leagues that still count PIM. This scoring streak helps increase that value -- there's a place on many rosters for a defender with 30-35 point and 125 PIM potential.