Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Streak at five games and six points
Gudbranson's goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres extended his point streak to five games.
He has two goals and four assists in that span. Gudbranson brings an edge to his game that means he could be a valuable fantasy asset in leagues that still count PIM. This scoring streak helps increase that value -- there's a place on many rosters for a defender with 30-35 point and 125 PIM potential.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Picks up assist•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Minus-3 in defeat•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Healthy ahead of training camp•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Posts disappointing numbers in 2017-18•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Sidelined for remainder of season•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Renews contract for three years, $12 million•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...