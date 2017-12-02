Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Stuck with IR status

Gudbranson (upper body) remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

As an oft-injured stay-at-home defenseman, it is tough to rely on Gudbranson in fantasy leagues. Having joined the NHL with the Panthers in 2011-12, he's never played all 82 games in a given campaign, and he's still searching for his first point through 21 games this season. It's best to leave him toiling on the virtual waiver wire.