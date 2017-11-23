Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Suffers upper-body injury
Gudbranson suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday against the Penguins and won't return.
The Canucks will have to roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the night. The 25-year-old has zero points through 20 games, but he has racked up 42 hits and 28 blocked shots. His next chance to play will be against the Penguins on Wednesday.
