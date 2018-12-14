Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Surprise scratch
Gudbranson (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Predators, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Gudbranson's upper-body issue isn't believed to be overly serious, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia. With Gudbranson on the shelf, Alex Biega will draw into the lineup against Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...