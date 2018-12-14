Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Surprise scratch

Gudbranson (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Predators, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Gudbranson's upper-body issue isn't believed to be overly serious, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia. With Gudbranson on the shelf, Alex Biega will draw into the lineup against Nashville.

More News
Our Latest Stories