Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Suspension over, back Sunday

Gudbranson's has served his one-game suspension, meaning he's eligible to play in Sunday night's road game against the Red Wings.

The blueliner heard from the NHL Department of Player Safety after a game against the Bruins in which he boarded Frank Vatrano. He picked up a whopping 20 PIM in that contest, but that's a category that seems to be fleeting in the fantasy realm with the NHL itself cutting down on the number of enforcers employed by the league.