Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Two collisions
Gudbranson fired two shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
Gudbranson made a return from a three-game absence due to a neck issue. The 26-year-old has seven total points this year but he adds a worthy physical presence with 59 hits.
