Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Unavailable Thursday
Coach Travis Green will not tweak his lineup against Buffalo on Thursday, effectively ruling Gudbranson (back) out.
This will mark Gudbranson's fourth straight game watching from the press box due to his back ailment. It is also the blueliner's second extended absence, having missed 12 games earlier in the year thanks to an upper-body injury. When healthy, the Ottawa native has recorded a mere three points and is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production.
