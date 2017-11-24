Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Will not play vs. Devils
Gudbranson (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Gudbranson came into Friday's matchup doubtful to play, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The defenseman is still dealing with an upper body injury after being forced out of Wednesday's game against the Penguins. Without Gudbranson, the Canucks were left light on depth in the back row, which could also be the case Friday unless the team elects to make some moves.
