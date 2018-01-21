Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play Sunday
Gudbranson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Winnipeg.
Gudbranson will miss his second game in as many days and the Canucks could probably use his help -- the team allowed five goals to Edmonton on Saturday night and will have to face off against an explosive Jets offense Sunday. All the same, the 26-year-old has just three points during this whole campaign, so don't worry about missing him in your fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Out Saturday with back spasms•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Picks up helper in return•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Activated off IR•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Still week away•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Out at least one more week•
-
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Stuck with IR status•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...