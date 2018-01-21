Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play Sunday

Gudbranson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Winnipeg.

Gudbranson will miss his second game in as many days and the Canucks could probably use his help -- the team allowed five goals to Edmonton on Saturday night and will have to face off against an explosive Jets offense Sunday. All the same, the 26-year-old has just three points during this whole campaign, so don't worry about missing him in your fantasy lineup.

