Bear (shoulder) is expected to undergo surgery, per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television.

Bear sustained the injury while playing in the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship. Initially, the Canucks and the defenseman were in talks about whether it would be better to focus on rehab or have surgery, but it seems they decided on the latter path. Bear had three goals and 16 points in 61 games with Vancouver last season. He's eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer after finishing his one-year, $2.2 million contract.