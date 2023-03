Bear picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bear found Elias Pettersson open in front of the net in the third period before adding a second helper on Brock Boeser's empty-netter later in the frame. The two assists are Bear's first points in six contests since returning from an eight-game IR stint. The 25-year-old blueliner has three goals, 13 assists and a plus-nine rating through 52 games this season.