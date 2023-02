Bear posted an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Bear has two assists, five shots and four PIM over his last three contests. The 25-year-old is still more of a defensive presence, but he's getting a top-four look alongside Quinn Hughes at even strength. Bear has 12 points, 57 shots on net, 54 blocks, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating through 41 outings overall.