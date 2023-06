Bear could undergo shoulder surgery in the offseason after suffering the injury during the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship, Rick Dhaliwal reports.

The Canucks and Bear are in talks as to whether surgery or rehabbing the shoulder is the best option. Bear had three goals and 16 points in 61 regular-season games in 2022-23. Should surgery take place, Bear could miss the start of training camp as his recovery is expected to take a few months.