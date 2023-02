Bear logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Bear ended a five-game point drought with a helper on the second of Elias Pettersson's two tallies in the third period. The 25-year-old Bear has gotten more of a look in a top-four role under new head coach Rick Tocchet, though it's yet to pay off in the form of more offense. Bear is at 11 points, 54 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances.