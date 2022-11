Bear scored a goal during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the visiting Sabres.

Bear, who was recently acquired from the Hurricanes' organization, adds defensive depth to the Canucks. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick also is attempting to increase the team's production from the blue line. Bear, who registered two shots Tuesday, converted his first goal in eight outings with the Canucks, scoring from the high slot off a primary assist from Bo Horvat. In 98 career games, Bear has collected 14 goals.