Bear (not injury related) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Chicago.

Bear rejoined the Canucks for practice Tuesday after missing Saturday's game for personal reasons. He will get some additional time before returning to the lineup. Coach Rick Tocchet said there's a good chance Bear will play Wednesday in Seattle. The 25-year-old defender has 10 points, 46 shots on goal, 44 blocks and 30 hits in 35 games this season.