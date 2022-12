Bear produced an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bear helped out on Dakota Joshua's first goal of the contest at 4:15 of the first period. The 25-year-old Bear saw 20:32 of ice time Wednesday, his third-highest total of the season. He's got two assists in his last four games and is finding some traction as a puck-mover. The blueliner has two goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests.