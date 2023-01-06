Bear posted an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Bear has earned two helpers over his last three games since he snapped a seven-game point drought. He helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-tying tally at 15:14 of the second period Thursday. Bear doesn't post eye-popping offense -- he's at eight points, 31 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating through 28 contests while often logging top-four minutes.