Bear scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Bear recorded a goal against his former team, beating Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrist shot to get Vancouver on the board in the second period. It's the first tally since Nov. 23 for Bear, who now has three goals and seven assists through 33 games. He's added 29 hits and 44 blocked shots in a bottom-pair role.