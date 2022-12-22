Bear was listed as a healthy scratch for Thursday's home matchup against the Kraken, according to NHL.com.

Bear has provided the Canucks with defensive depth since his acquisition but has not posted a plus rating in 11 games, recording a combined minus-6 since Nov. 26. The 25-year-old defenseman opened the season as a healthy scratch for the Hurricanes' first seven games before being dealt Oct. 28. In 22 games with the Canucks, Bear, who is pointless in four outings, has compiled two goals and four assists. Riley Stillman and Kyle Burroughs were listed as the Canucks' third pairing Thursday.