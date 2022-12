Bear logged an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Bear set up Dakota Joshua on the Canucks' lone goal of the game. Through 15 contests with his new team, Bear has five points, 14 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old's steady defensive work stands in contrast to many of his teammates, but he's likely only an option in deeper fantasy formats.