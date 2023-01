Bear picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Bear snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper on Elias Pettersson's third-period marker. Since serving as a healthy scratch Dec. 22, Bear has gone plus-7 across his last four contests -- he's clearly responded well to the scratch by focusing on his defense. The 25-year-old is up to seven points, 27 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings overall.