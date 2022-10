Bear was traded to Vancouver on Friday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouverreports.

Bear and Lane Pederson will head to Vancouver for a fifth round pick in 2023 with the Hurricanes retaining some of Bear's salary. Bear had been a healthy scratch for all seven games this season and the Canucks could use some help on the blue line. Bear had five goals and 14 points in 58 games last season and will likely be a 5-6 defenseman with the Canucks, when he is in the lineup.